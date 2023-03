Pushpa 2 is one of the highly-awaited films. Fans are desperately waiting for the second instalment of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. Pushpa: The Rise was a massive hit and it paved way for South Indian movies to rule the box office. The film made almost Rs 400 crore in 2021 and fans were in love with Allu Arjun's swag. Now every detail about Pushpa 2 makes headlines. Here's a hot scoop about the new addition to the film. If the latest reports are anything to go by Sai Pallavi has come on board Pushpa 2. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Allu Arjun REJECTS Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, RRR star Ram Charan called 'Brad Pitt of India' and more

Is Sai Pallavi in 's Pushpa 2?

Rumours are rife that has joined the cast of Pushpa 2 and will be paired with . She will have an extended cameo in the film. The shooting for Pushpa: The Rule is currently underway and she is expected to join the cast soon for a week-long schedule, say reports. However, there is no confirmation on this yet. Neither the makers nor the actress has confirmed the same. But on Twitter, fans expressed excitement. Also Read - Allu Arjun signs his next biggie with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar; check details

In other news, it is being reported that Pushpa 2 has already made Rs 1000 crore even before its release. Reports suggest that the makers are charging Rs 1000 crore for the film's theatrical rights in all languages. But again, there is no confirmation on this yet. Also Read - Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun: These south superstars REJECTED big Bollywood movies

Earlier, there were reports of rejecting Pushpa 2. She was a major part of Pushpa: The Rise as she featured in item number Oo Antava. The song was a massive hit and fans loved her bold and beautiful avatar. However, she may not be a part of Pushpa 2, say reports. It is expected that the first look teaser of Pushpa 2 will fall on Allu Arjun's birthday, i.e., on April 8. Exactly one month to go! Pushpa 2 is expected to hit the theatres in March 2024.