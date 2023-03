Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is one of the most-awaited films from the Telugu film industry. While the first part has been a huge hit, the second one is something fans across the globe are waiting for. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 has Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha and other South Indian actresses whose painful breakups grabbed headlines for a very long time

The shoot of Pushpa -2 went on floors a few months ago and the makers shot a minor portion of the film. An extensive schedule was shot in Vizag a month ago. After that, the shooting did not resume and there has been no update about it again.

As per an update, Sukumar is currently working on the teaser of Pushpa 2 which is likely to be out on Allu Arjun's birthday. But a source close to us has said that Sukumar is unsatisfied with the content that has been shot till now. It is said that he wants to erase whatever has been shot till now and wants to focus on reshooting the content once again.

This confusion among the team of Pushpa 2 is going to be there for three more months. This means that Allu Arjun has to wait for a few more months to shoot for Pushpa 2. Meanwhile, the actors in the cinema are going ahead with their next projects.

Rashmika Mandanna is said to have signed two films which she is going to begin shooting as there's a gap of three months and she cannot afford to sit idle.

In this case, Pushpa will not be released this year too.