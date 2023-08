Pushpa 2: The Rule is the next big South movie that the masses are looking forward to watching in cinema halls. Allu Arjun will reprise his role of Pushparaj in the sequel of the much-loved movie, Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun left everyone in awe as Pushpa (shortened name). So much so that he won the National Award for Best Actor. And now, the handsome hunk has teased his fans about something big coming up. Check out the exciting deets below... Also Read - Allu Arjun Vs Ram Charan: No bad blood between the Pushpa and RRR stars, here's proof

Allu Arjun shares announcement about 'something big'

Pushparaj aka Allu Arjun took to his official Instagram handle and shared a story teasing the fans of Pushpa about some big announcement. He wrote, "Something special coming up tomorrow at 9 AM. Stay Tuned." So, finally, it seems all the fans of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will get an update on the upcoming new movie. Check out Allu Arjun's Instagram story here:

Fans react to Allu Arjun's Instagram story; Did DSP make the big reveal?

Fans react to Allu Arjun's Instagram story; Did DSP make the big reveal?

As soon as Allu Arjun shared the Instagram story, the fans started making wild assumptions about what it could be. A lot of fans feel that Allu Arjun is going to announce the release date of Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, soon, netizens started sharing a message from DSP, the music composer of Pushpa. It seems Devi Sri Prasad revealed on his Instagram Live that the first single from Pushpa 2 will be out soon. Fans are sharing the same in their tweets. Some even speculate that it is not about Pushpa 2. Have a look at the reactions here:

Allu Arjun aka Bunny getting a whopping amount as fees for Pushpa 2?

The Sukumar-directed movie is one of the most talked about South Indian films. It has been in trend and on the list of highly anticipated movies ever since the release of the first movie. Now, amidst the buzz, a report in Indiaherald.com states that Allu Arjun has made a demand of Rs 125 crores for the movie. However, it remains a speculation.

Watch the video about Allu Arjun celebrating his National Award win here:

Makers of Allu Arjun starrer offered Rs 100 crores for overseas rights?

BollywoodLife exclusively informed its readers that the makers of Pushpa 2 have been offered about Rs 90 crores for Pushpa 2's distribution rights in the US. It could easily surpass the Rs 100 crore mark. Well, that's pretty huge, no?

Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna and more. Are you excited for the big announcement?