Pushpa 2 is in the works and fans cannot stop their excitement for Allu Arjun, Rashimka Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer sequel of Sukumar's directorial. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit amongst the masses. In fact, it was one of the highest grossing of 2021. With Pushpa, Allu Arjun alleviated his stardom to another level. His chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli and his face-offs, however few, with Fahadh Faasil aka SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. And now, a new antagonist is going to be introduced in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Yep, you read that right. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas and Nani’s picture with Amitabh Bachchan goes VIRAL, a popular actor joins the cast of Pushpa 2 and more

Sukumar ropes in THIS superstar in Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun will have to battle it out with not one but two villains in Pushpa: The Rule. While Fahadh Faasil is already a part of the movie, a new villain will be introduced in the second chapter of Pushpa. And for the same, director Sukumar has approached superstar actor Vijay Sethupathi. Yes, you read that right. As per reports, critically and commercially acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi was initially approached by the director to play Forest Officer in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. However, for some reason, things didn't materialise. And now, Sukumar has roped in Vijay for the role of the second antagonist in Pushpa 2. Also Read - After being fat-shamed and called 'vada pav' Allu Arjun spotted spending quality time with wife Sneha Reddy and kids in London; to begin Pushpa 2 soon [View Pics]

Vijay Sethupathi has given his nod to Pushpa 2

As per a report in ETimes, Vijay has agreed to play the other antagonist. A source was quoted by the portal, saying, "Vijay has agreed to be a part of the film in a fresh role of a mean, menacing antagonist." The superstar actor has always impressed the masses with his acting chops. And with him onboard for Pushpa 2, the excitement for Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer has just increased. Also Read - Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna threw a tantrum, demanded flight tickets for her pet dog from producers? Actress REACTS

Advertisement

More about Pushpa: The Rule

Now, y'all be wondering what about Fahadh Faasil's character in Pushpa. Well, worry not. He still is the antagonist in the movie. However, due to his character being a Police officer, he has his limitations. Let's see how his character develops in Pushpa 2. Meanwhile, as per a report in Pinkvilla, Pushpa 2 will go on floors in August.