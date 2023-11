Pushpa 2 has been in the news ever since the first movie hit the silver screens. Allu Arjun as Pushpa left everyone in awe. He turned a character into a phenomenon. Pushpa's walk, talk and style were all copied widely across the globe. There's still time for Pushpa 2's release but the buzz around Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is palpable. And now, Devi Sri Prasad, who has given the music to Pushpa 2 has shared some exciting updates on the same. Also Read - Amid Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan success, Allu Arjun meets director Atlee to discuss his next project?

Devi Sri Prasad says Allu Arjun will leave everyone astonished in Pushpa 2

The musician says that director Sukumar narrated the storyline to him and Lyricist Chandrabose, they could resonate with every scene with such intensity. The way the scenes are narrated in the movie, it would send shivers down anyone's spine, DSP gushes over Pushpa 2. The musician shares that the screenplay is drafted in such a way that every scene will keep fans on the edge of their seats. The music will hook them and grip them and give an interval bang! Also Read - Pushpa 2 release date: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer locks Independence Day 2024, check new poster

Talking about Allu Arjun, DSP reveals that there is one particular scene in Pushpa 2 which will leave everyone shocked. Allu Arjun will be seen in the avatar of Gangamma Talli during a sequence of Jatara. DSP boasted that Allu Arjun's performance in the scene would not just captivate fans but also leave them astonished. It is going to be the highlight of the movie.

Pushpa 2 movie deets

Allu Arjun wants to promote Pushpa 2 on a grand level. Recently, reports surfaced stating that Allu Arjun wants the sequel to not just be better than the first part but also larger than SS Rajamouli helmed RRR. Talking about Pushpa 2, the sequel will have Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil will return as the antagonist, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Jagdeesh Prathap Bandari, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu and more also form a part of the Pushpa 2 cast. The filming of the movie commenced in October 2022. The movie is releasing on 15th August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.