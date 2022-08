's Pushpa: The Rise made waves across India and overseas box office. A big-budget film, it was mounted on Rs 170 - 200 crores. The worldwide collections of the film came to around Rs 355-365 crore plus. It was a win-win movie for all the stakeholders. Now, the shoot of Pushpa 2 will start from August. As we know, Allu Arjun and filmmaker are both pocketing huge fees. As per a report in Telugu360, the whole financial breakup of the movie looks heavily biased towards Allu Arjun. In fact, the makers Mythri Movie Makers are hardly left with anything even if the second part is a hit. Here are the deets... Also Read - Naga Chaitanya REVEALS the real reason why he rejected Bollywood films and it will leave you surprised

As per Telugu360, Allu Arjun is charging Rs 175 crores as his fee for Pushpa: The Rule. This is not all. Filmmaker Sukumar will get Rs 75 crores for the second installment of the action movie. This means that the fee of the actor and maker is coming upto Rs 200 crores. The production house apparently had no option but to relent as the first movie was a blockbuster. Also Read - When Samantha Ruth Prabhu disliked Hrithik Roshan for his looks and gave THIS rating out of 10

The other cost of the movie is expected to be around Rs 150 crores. This includes production and promotional costs. The overall budget of Pushpa: The Rule will be above Rs 35o crores going by this estimate. It seems Sukumar has said that he will shoot at a brisk pace so that no time is wasted and overheard costs do not go up. The article also said that Mythri Movie Makers have been directed to not disclose the non-theatrical deals. It seems , who is the father of Allu Arjun will finalise the OTT deals before its release. Also Read - From Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun to KGF 2 fame Yash: Meet the hopelessly romantic handsome hunks of Tollywood, Sandalwood and more

Advertisement

The report further says that Allu Arjun and Sukumar have signed a contract where they will get 40 per cent of the film's profits if it is a blockbuster. This means that Mythri Movie Makers is left with something in the range of 20 per cent if the movie succeeds. The film is made on a limited budget and people are not expecting it to do earth-shattering business like say an RRR. But if the film flops, the production house will be under stress.

They are looking at a summer release in 2023. Rashmika Mandanna will come back to play Srivalli in the movie.