Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is certainly the most awaited Pan-India film of the year. The film is all set to release on August 15, 2024. Frequent updates regarding the film have been coming out in the past few days. Whether it's about the third installment of Pushpa or about the story of the second part, the buzz and excitement about the movie are certainly very high. Amidst all this, as per recent reports, Allu Arjun's son, Allu Ayaan, may make his acting debut with Pushpa 2: The Rule. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun’s son sings Lutt Putt Gaya; Shah Rukh Khan has the most adorable reaction

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Animal: Did Rashmika Mandanna indirectly answer everyone who felt Triptii Dimri benefitted more from the blockbuster?

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan to make his acting debut

According to speculations, makers have written a significant part for Allu Arjun's son. It is being stated that the idea of Allu Ayaan making his debut in Pushpa 2: The Rule was a collaborative thought of the actor and the makers. What part Allu Ayaan will play is something which is being kept under wraps. However, according to gossip mongers, Allu Ayaan's part will play a major role in the story. If the above news is indeed true, it will be interesting to watch Allu Arjun with his son on screen for the very first time. Also Read - Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha gives an adorable spin to Bobby Deol's Animal song Jamal Kudu [Watch]

Trending Now

Talking about Pushpa 2: The Rule, the movie was in the news some time ago about how it has crossed the 500 crore mark budget, which has become a big worry for the makers. It was speculated that the movie is made on a massive budget of 700 crore. It is stated that the second installment will be a revenge drama. In Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun's character will be jailed. The story will focus on how he takes revenge from his enemies once he is back from jail.

Post the animal success, Rashmika Mandanna's role too has been extended. In comparison with the first part, Rashmika will have a meatier and lengthier role in Pushpa 2. The makers are currently busy in the post-production work and are looking at the minutest details. It was also said that a few portions of the movie were also re-shot lately as the makers were not happy with it. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 also stars Fahadh Faasil.