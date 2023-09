The craze and anticipation surrounding Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa 2 is already high. The film will mark the sequel to the blockbuster film Pushpa and is gearing up for a grand release next year. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, the film is directed by Sukumar. On Friday, Rashmika gave fans a glimpse from the sets of the film and left them wanting for more. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun wants his sequel to be bigger than SS Rajamouli's RRR?

Rashmika Mandanna shares glimpse from Pushpa 2 sets

Taking to her Instagram account, Rashmika posted a picture from the sets of Pushpa: The Rule, which gave the audiences a glimpse into the grandeur scale of the film. The actor shared a black and white picture of a bungalow with the caption, "#pushpa2."

The picture shows a grand set of a bungalow constructed for Pushpa 2. With this latest glimpse, fans can't wait for what's in store for them with the film.

About Pushpa 2

Titled Pushpa 2 The Rule, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. The film is one of the most anticipated film releases of the year and has already created euphoria at global level. The film stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Recently, Allu Arjun won the National Film Award for the Best Actor for his role in Pushpa.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who featured in the chartbuster track Oo Antava in Pushpa, was recently rumoured to be a part of Pushpa 2. To this, the actor clarified that the rumours are not true.

During an event last year, Allu Arjun hyped fans’ anticipation around the film and was seen speaking his catchphrase ‘Thaggedhe Le’. “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too,” the actor said at the event.

Pushpa 2 will be released in theatres worldwide on December 22, 2023.