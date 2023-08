Following the resounding success of Pushpa: The Rise on a nationwide scale, anticipation is soaring for its much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar, the film features Allu Arjun. Also Read - Allu Arjun creates history, becomes the first Telugu star to win a National Award for Best Actor in 69 years

The makers had recently unveiled the sneak peek and offered a glimpse of the film which sparked immense excitement among fans, propelling the movie into the limelight. Also Read - 69th National Film Awards 2023: Allu Arjun to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, here’s how the stars are celebrating the big win

With Pushpa: The Rise setting the bar remarkably high, expectations for the sequel have also skyrocketed. Fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel to release. The unforgettable performances and captivating plotline of Pushpa: The Rise have left an indelible mark on audiences, intensifying the anticipation for the upcoming chapter. Also Read - Top South cinema news today: Allu Arjun wins Best Actor for Pushpa, RRR sweeps National Awards and more

Trending Now

The latest buzz surrounding the film suggests that the USA distribution rights for Pushpa: The Rule could have fetched approximately Rs 90 crores, which further highlights the industry's unwavering faith in the film. Insiders hint that as teasers and trailers are unveiled, this figure could climb even higher, potentially surpassing the 100-crore milestone—a remarkable achievement in Allu Arjun's career. If achieved, this milestone would serve as a testament to Allu Arjun's soaring popularity and further cement his status as a Pan-India actor.

With each new revelation, it becomes increasingly evident that the film is poised to break records and etch an enduring legacy in the annals of Indian cinema.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is scheduled for release on December 22, 2023.

Allu Arjun is concurrently also involved in a project with T-Series, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although this upcoming film is yet to get an official title, it will begin once Sandeep Reddy Vanga wraps up Animal and Spirit.