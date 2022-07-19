had an extended cameo in starrer Pushpa: The Rise. He will be seen as the antagonist in the sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule. The movie is yet to go on the floors, and reportedly the shooting will start in August this year. While moviegoers are waiting for Pushpa 2, here’s an exciting update about the franchise that will surely make Fahadh and Allu Arjun’s fans super happy. Even before part 2 goes on the floors, Fahadh has confirmed that might make Pushpa 3. Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's awkward yet funny moment with an official from Busan World Expo 2030 goes viral on Twitter

Recently, while talking to The Cue, the actor said that earlier Pushpa was not planned as a two-part franchise. But, after the police station scene featuring him, Sukumar decided to make the film in two parts. Also Read - Top Bollywood actress has not yet registered her marriage? Is the husband gay?

The actor also added that when he recently spoke to Sukumar, the filmmaker told him to prepare for Pushpa 3 because he has enough material for it. Now, isn’t this one of the most exciting news about Pushpa? Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan; Bollywood actors who got married much before the 'ideal age' of marriage for men

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fahadh is currently enjoying the super success of Vikram which also starred and . The actor’s performance in the film was also appreciated. There are also reports of Vijay Sethupathi joining the cast of Pushpa 2, however, there’s no official confirmation for it.

Apart from Pushpa 2, Fahadh Faasil will be seen in movies like Malayankunju, Maamannan, and Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum. Malayankunju is a Malayalam film, slated to release on 22nd July 2022. Fahadh is currently busy with the promotions of the movie.

A few days ago, Fahadh’s Vikram co-star had praised the trailer of Malayankunju on Twitter. He had tweeted, “Love n Respects to Faasil sir! Fahadh you always surprise me with your stories..! Blown by the footage of this truly different attempt..! #SajimonPrabhakar #maheshnarayanan @Rajisha_Vijayan & Team! #Malayankunju with ARR sir!!!”