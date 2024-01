Pushpa 2 is a highly anticipated South Indian film starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Sukumar, the movie is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise which was released in the year 2021. Pushpa 2 : The Rule is scheduled to release on 15th August 2024. From Allu Arjun's first look to Rashmika's character, everything about Pushpa 2 has left viewers excited for its release. Makers are also doing everything possible to ensure that the movie will be one of the biggest hits of the year. Initially, it was reported that Pushpa 2 was made on a budget of 350 crore. However, due to multiple reshoots, the budget of the movie has exceeded that amount by a considerable margin. As per the latest reports, the budget of the film might go up to 700 crores. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD to RRR: Top 10 most expensive Indian movies made in insane budgets

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 more expensive than Rajamouli's Baahubali and RRR?

While there is no official confirmation from the makers, rumors suggest that the sudden surge in the budget has left the producer of Pushpa 2 surprised. Allu Arjun is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that his upcoming movie creates a wave at the box office on its release. The shoot of the film is almost complete, but director Sukumar and actor Allu Arjun are still looking into the minute details of the movie. They are reshooting some scenes to make them more impressive and better. While it's good that the actor and director are putting so much effort into the film, the constant reshoots have resulted in an increased budget. The movie's earlier budget was 350 crore, which was exceeded to 500 crore, and now it may go up to 700 crore. Also Read - Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna reacts to arrest of her deepfake video creator; here's what she said

For those who are unaware, S.S Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali and RRR had budgets less than 700 crores. While RRR was made on a budget of 550 crores, the total budget of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion was 430 crores. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in the month of February? Kushi actor finally breaks silence

Trending Now

It is interesting to see if the makers of Pushpa 2 will cut down on the budget or continue shooting, resulting in the increase of the budget. Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil in key role.