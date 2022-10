Pushpa starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil was one of the biggest hits of 2021. The film released in the end of the year set the box office on fire. And now, everyone is super excited for its sequel. Pushpa 2 is a highly-anticipated film and every update about it is making fans' wait difficult. Recently, rumours had it that Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor is going to be a part of Pushpa 2. Many names are getting associated with the film and Arjun's was one of them. But is he really a part of Pushpa 2? Also Read - Prabhas starrer Adipurush, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and more; here's why these biggies starring South Indian stars are the most awaited

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the producer of the film Naveen Yerneni has cleared the air. He has shared that all the reports about Arjun Kapoor being a part of Pushpa 2 are false. It was being rumoured that Arjun Kapoor is going to play a cop in Pushpa 2. However, the producer clarified that the role is being played by Fahadh Faasil as per the first part. The producer also revealed that the shooting for the film will begin by the end of this month.

All about Pushpa

Pushpa got and Rashmika Mandanna massive success in their film career. They are now popular stars across the nation. The film was helmed by and everyone could not stop raving about Allu Arjun's swag in the film. The film ended with Allu Arjun and being at war. The sequel is expected to take over from there. It was earlier reported that Allu Arjun was trying out different looks for Pushpa 2.

Pushpa also had an item number by . She set the screens ablaze by her sultry moves on Oo Antava. The song was a rage and how!