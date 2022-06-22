Pushpa 2: Is Rashmika Mandanna's character Srivalli to die in Allu Arjun starrer? Producer BREAKS SILENCE

Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters ever. Directed by Sukumar, the film shattered many box office records and gave a tough competition to Bollywood films. From its songs to dialogue - fans were in love with Pushpa and his Srivalli. Now, everyone is super excited for Pushpa 2. It will have Fahadh Faasil too. Recently, rumours had it that Srivalli will die in Pushpa 2. Is it true? Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and more: Embarrassing OOPs moments of South Indian actresses caught on camera

Rashmika Mandanna's character to die to Pushpa 2?

Well, not it is not true. How do we know? The producer of the film Y Ravi Shankar has said so. In his latest interaction, the producer called all these rumours to be 'trash'. He mentioned that nobody knows anything about Pushpa 2 yet and Srivalli is not going to die. Y Ravi was quoted saying, "That's (the reports) all trash. This is all nonsense. Until now we didn't hear the story to be fair and frank, so it's not like that, and all these are speculations. At this point of time you write anything on that film, no one knows anything about that, so they believe in it. This is being carried by other websites and TV channels also, but it's false news."

Well, this brings some relief to all the Srivalli fans. Rashmika Mandanna's stardom reached sky-high after she portrayed Srivalli and fans are pretty eager to see Pushpa and Srivalli's love story to move forward.

Pushpa 2 release

If the reports are anything to go by, Pushpa 2 is set to release in December 2022. It has been titled Pushpa: The Rule. The first part of the film was titled Pushpa: The Rise. It had as the police officer who wants to put an end to Pushpa aka 's illegal business.