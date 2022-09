FOr all intents and purposes, Pushpa 2 is by far one of the most anticipated movies all over India, and if you've not being living under a rock, you'd well know the reason. Pushpa created a storm at the box office in alsmost every region across every language like few films have across the nation, so much so, everything from Allu Arjun's mannerisms and catchphrases to Rashmika Mandanna's dance steps have become seeped into India's pop culture in no time. So, without a vestige of doubt, there are very few (probably only prudes who feel they're special because of their high-brow tastes) for whom Pushpa the Rule won't be one of the most awaited films. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun participates in the look test for the second instalment; here's director Sukumar's reaction

Is Sai Pallavi joining Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2?

As mentioned before, Pushpa 2 is by and large one of the most anticipated sequels ever in Indian cinema, so it comes as no surprise that new developments keep cropping up every now and then about the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, directed by . Lately, the hot rumour doing the rounds is that Sai Pallavi is a part of the film, wherein, she'll be playing the role of a tribal girl, So, how much veracity is there to these speculations. Well, we've finally landed our hands on the truth. Also Read - After Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna, this beauty from Karnataka catches the eye of Telugu filmmakers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Sai Pallavi not joining Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2

It has come to light that there's absolutely no truth in Sai Pallavi being a part of Pushpa 2, and this has come straight from the horse's mouth. , one of the producers of the movie, has flat out denied these rumours while speaking to a popular entertainment news portal. Furthermore, said producer has also confirmed that shooting will begin from the third week of September. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Bappa in KGF and Pushpa avatar shocks netizens; say, 'It hurts to see Ganapati being given the look of goons' [VIEW TWEETS]