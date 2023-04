This is becoming increasingly exciting. After the teaser of Pushpa 2, the fans were excited to see the film and how, and now this latest update about Pushpa 2 will leave the fans even more excited. It is reported that RRR star Jr. NTR will be joining him for a small cameo in the film. The superstar was spotted in Ramoji Studio in Hyderabad walking in style, and fans are speculating that he was there to shoot a cameo as is only shooting in the studio and no other films are being shot in the said studio. The possibility of Jr NTR doing a small cameo in Pushpa 2 are high as the actor shares a great rapport with both Allu Arjun and the filmmaker Sukumar and nowadays the cameos are back in trend. Also Read - Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule is the most awaited Hindi film; Check other movies in the list

If these reports are true, then the makers are definitely leaving no stone unturned to attract the audience in every aspect. Jr. NTR will add more curiosity to watch the film among both the Hindi and South Indian audiences, as they both have become the most popular actors even in Bollywood thanks to their previous blockbusters Pushpa and RRR. It is also reported that the action sequences in the film will be doubled, and they have raised the bar to hook the audience. Pushpa 2 will be arriving next year.

Till now, there has been no confirmation about 's special song in the film, as last time the Oo Antava song became equally popular. There are reports that this year Sam has not agreed to do the item due to her other professional commitments. Talking about Jr. NTR, he is all set to play a baddie in 's War 2, and fans are waiting with baited breath to see this deadly combination together on the big screen. Meanwhile, there are reports that suggest Allu Arjun too will have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan. Earlier, there was a buzz that the Pushpa star had agreed to be a part of the film, but now it seems like he has changed his mind.