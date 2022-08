Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise created a storm at the box office. It in fact paved the way for South Indian films to do terrifyingly well at the box office in the post-pandemic era. The film also starrer Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Apart from the high-octane drama, the songs of the film also turned out to be chartbusters. From Srivalli to Oo Antava starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu - the songs of Pushpa: The Rise kept ringing even much after the screen had been released. So much that even the Tanzania social media sensation Killi Paul danced on various tunes of Pushpa. Now, it seems that the makers are doing their best to create the best music for Pushpa: The Rule given that the first one was such a hit. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya reveals how divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu has affected his professional life [Exclusive]

DSP working on music of Pushpa: The Rule

Devi Sri Prasad who created music for Pushpa 1 is now working on Pushpa 2. The musical genius who is also known as Rockstar DSP is putting in all the hours to make the music for Pushpa 2 better than the first one. He is working non-stop and what we hear is that even on his birthday, he is going to work on Pushpa 2. One can only expect that the frenzy for Pushpa 2 music will only be bigger and better given the craze. Also Read - Friendship Day 2022: Chiranjeevi-Nagarjuna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Nayanthara and more South stars who are very good friends

Pushpa 2 kept on hold

Meanwhile, reports have it that the shooting for Pushpa 2 has been put on hold. It is because of a strike carried out by Telugu producers. The shooting of the film was supposed to commence but now it will only happen after the strike is lifted. The fans are desperately waiting to get some kind of update on Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun recently shared his new look on social media and all the fans started wondering if it is for the film. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and more: Highly qualified South Indian actresses who are truly beauty with brains