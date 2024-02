Pushpa 2 is in the making right now. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are currently shooting for the most highly anticipated movie of the year. Amid the buzz about the release of Pushpa 2, speculations are rife that Pushpa 3 is also being looked at by the makers. They are reportedly considering Pushpa: The Roar. And amid these reports, Rashmika Mandanna has shared an update on Pushpa 2, that is, Pushpa: The Rule. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna chooses a comfy airport look as she jets off for Milan Fashion Week; Pushpa actress shares her beauty secret

Rashmika Mandanna shares an interesting update about Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2

Rashmika Mandanna has been away from social media for a while and she recently took time out to interact with her fans on social media. Be it on Instagram or on X (formerly Twitter), Rashmika Mandanna reacted to a lot of things and sent love to her fans. A fan asked Rashmika to share an update about Pushpa 2. She revealed that the shoot of Allu Arjun starrer's upcoming new South Indian movie is going very well and super fast. She shares that she is looking forward to the reactions of the fans when they watch the movie on 15th August. Well, that has surely, pumped up our excitement levels. What about you? Rashmika talking about the fast shoot of Pushpa 2 will leave fans super excited indeed.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's response to the Pushpa 2 update here:

Update is that shoot is going super well and fast.. so I look forward to all your reactions after watching the movie on 15th august ?❤️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 13, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna asks fans about their Valentine's Day plan

A couple of hours ago, Rashmika Mandanna shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle. She penned a lengthy note and confessed that she has been missing her fans. Rashmika was busy shooting for the movie and apologised to them for being MIA. Rashmika also revealed that she has been a bit unwell too. The actress asked her fans to tell them everything about what's been happening in their lives. She added that she would read everything about their plans in the comments. Rashmika also asked the mean people to stay away from the comments section. She is such a cutie, no?