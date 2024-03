Who isn't excited for Pushpa 2? The first part of Sukumar's film starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil was a massive hit. The story revolved around Pushparaj who rose to power by smuggling red sandalwood. Pushpa: The Rise got fans hooked to the character of Pushpa and now fans are waiting with bated breath for Pushpa: The Rule. A teaser was released by the makers that showed Pushpa being in jail and escaping too. Now in a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna has spoken about her character and story of Pushpa 2. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan to make his acting debut in Rashmika Mandanna starrer?

Rashmika Mandanna opens up about Pushpa 2

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that fans can expect a lot of masala from Pushpa 2. She stated that now that she is Pushpa's wife, she has a lot more responsibility that she has to carry. She also said that characters will be seen facing bigger conflicts in Pushpa 2. Rashmika Mandanna revealed that the shooting of the film is half down and she just shot for a massive song. Also Read - Animal: Did Rashmika Mandanna indirectly answer everyone who felt Triptii Dimri benefitted more from the blockbuster?

The Animal actress also spoke about how it was reuniting with Pushpa team. She said that it feels like home and it is party time. The actress was quoted saying by the portal, "It starts feeling like home. Like, when you finished one film, and towards the end of the film you get really connected with the cast and crew, right, so when you have the part 2 coming, again you’re like ‘Hey, what’s up!?’ and you just, sort of like - it’s party time."

Pushpa 2 is going to release on August 15, 2024. Fahadh Faasil will reprise the role of SP Bhanwar Singh. There are a lot of reports suggesting that Vijay Sethupathi is also a part of Pushpa 2, however, the actor's team clarified that he is not a part of Sukumar's film.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Animal. The actress also has films like Rainbow, D51 and more in her kitty. Animal Park is also in the pipeline.