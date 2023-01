Rashmika Mandanna is on a movie spree starting the new year with two film releases already. Tamil film Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay is performing well at the box office and her next movie Mission Majnu is set for release on 20th January. Mission Majnu marks her second Bollywood movie after Goodbye which was released a few months back. As she gears up for her next Hindi film, Mandanna shares good news for her Pushpa fans. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande looks no less than Maharashtrian royalty as she shares Makar Sankranti 2023 pics with Vicky Jain [View Stunning Pics]

All those Srivalli fans waiting for an update here it is. Rashmika Mandana can not keep her fans waiting for long hence she chose to reveal her next move for Pushpa: The Rule. The actress announces that she will be soon shooting for the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise.

In a recent interview, Rashmika told that she is going to start the shoot for Pushpa 2: The Rule next month. She mentions that the team is already shooting and she is very excited about the second chapter. Rashmika's song Sami Sami set the nation on fire and it is still one of the most-played hook numbers.

Earlier it was speculated that Mandanna will be replaced by for Srivalli. However, the actress unwrapped the suspense from the rumours. She will continue to essay the character of Srivalli while Sai Pallavi is said to be signed for a new character.

On the work front, apart from Pushpa 2: The Rise along with , Rashmika has Mission Majnu and Animal in the kitty. Mission Majnu stars Siddharth Malhotra in the leading role. The actor wanted the action drama to be Mandanna’s Bollywood debut but Goodbye alongside became her first film in the Hindi belt. The 26-year-old actress has a great start in Bollywood with three films and her next will be opposite titled Animal.