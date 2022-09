Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The film’s trailer was launched today, and it is getting a good response, and everyone is praising Rashmika’s performance in it. Well, the actress has many interesting projects lined up and one of them is Pushpa 2. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is one of the most awaited pan-India films, and a few days ago, the makers launched the film with a puja ceremony. Also Read - Goodbye trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta tug at your heartstrings in this beautiful story of every Indian family

Now, at the trailer launch of Goodbye, when Rashmika was asked about working with the two big ‘A’ of the industry (Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun), the actress said that she is living her dream of working Allu Arjun and in a couple of days they start the shooting of Pushpa 2. She also stated that today she is here at the trailer launch with Big B, so what she can say? Also Read - Goodbye trailer: Not Amitabh Bachchan starrer, but Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut was supposed to be THIS film

Rashmika Mandanna was a popular name down South. But, thanks to Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, the actress became famous across the country. Her fans are excited for her Bollywood debut with Goodbye. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu fans get into dirty war; trend hashtags like NationalTrollMaterial Vijay and BoycottGayMaheshbabu

Goodbye was supposed to be Rashmika’s second Bollywood film, but as her first Hindi film Mission Majnu’s release date has been postponed a couple of times, the Vikas Bahl directorial will now be her first Hindi movie.

Goodbye is slated to release on 7th October 2022. The film was supposed to clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas (5th Oct) on the same weekend. But, recently, a report in Bollywood Hungama claimed that Tejas has been postponed and it will either release in December or January.

So, for now, Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye is going to get a solo release. While the trailer has impressed everyone, it will be interesting to see what response the film will get at the box office.