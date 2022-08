Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 was a blockbuster at the box office. Rashmika had a decent role in the film and was the perfect heroine. But now, fans of the actress want an impactful and stronger role for her in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Recently, the movie was launched with a Puja ceremony and one of the fans requested makers to have Srivalli’s character stronger and more impactful. Rashmika’s reply to it grabbed everyone’s attention. The actress replied to the fan, “I hope so too let’s see.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals his crush, Amit Shah-Jr NTR's pictures viral, Pushpa 2 launched with puja and more

I hope so too let’s see ? — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 22, 2022

Well, we wonder if Rashmika has not yet read the script and that’s why she gave a reply like this. Meanwhile, there have been multiple reports about the story of Pushpa 2. A few months ago, there were reports that Rashmika’a character Srivalli will die in the sequel. However, the makers at that time had denied the reports by saying that the movie is still in the scripting stage. Also Read - Allu Arjun recreates his iconic Pushpa dialogue with National Flag in New York; fans go berserk [Watch Video]

Directed by , Pushpa 2 also stars in a pivotal role. The shooting of the film will reportedly start this month, and it will hit the big screens in 2023. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Spain vacay pictures go VIRAL, clarification on Vijay Sethupathi's casting in Pushpa 2 and more

Talking about other films of Rashmika, the actress has many interesting films in her kitty. She will be seen in GoodBye, Mission Majnu, Varisu, and Animal. Goodbye, which also stars in the lead role, will mark her Bollywood debut. Directed by , the movie is slated to release in October this year.

A couple of weeks ago, the actress shared the release date of the film along with a still of the film. Check out the post below…