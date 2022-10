Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise with Rashmika Mandanna became a super hit movie when it released in theatres back in December 2021. The movie got back audiences into the theatres after the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Reportedly, the film made a business of more than 300 crore globally. It has been since that time that fans have been desperately waiting for the sequel of Pushpa: The Rule. It was yesterday when the actor had revealed an update related to his film. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Tamannaah Bhatia roped in for Pushpa 2, Kantara set to be next KGF 2 and more

He spoke about the same at 'CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022' Award. The actor said that the shooting of the movie will take place pretty soon and it may hit the theatres next year. Allu Arjun also said that his movie Pushpa was made during the COVID time. He wants to dedicate the award received to all the essential service staff as he has tremendous amount of respect for all of them. Allu Arjun also opened up about how the film was celebrated by all across the nation. He added that he is very happy that everyone is different and the beauty of the nation is the diversity.

Check out this photo of Allu Arjun:

However, when Pushpa was made, it was celebrated by Indian people. The actor feels that everyone is the son and daughter of the Indian film fraternity. Everyone is proud as the movie is Indian cinema's victory. He is glad that he could serve the nation with entertainment even in bad times.

The actor even opened up about the new concept of pan-India films and revealed that the beauty of India is that everyone has their own regional language. Everyone is getting inside this pan-India zone where language is not a barrier and films are celebrated everywhere. Allu Arjun also revealed that he has always been a fan of Hindi cinema and also prefers to watch movies from the north. It looks like the actor likes cross-culture films.