Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna are both gearing up for Pushpa 2 now. It is one of the most anticipated new movies of 2024. The film is high on buzz with fans demanding an update about Pushpa 2 every day possible. And finally, the day has arrived. You read that right, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer have treated the National award-winning actor's fans to a big update. They have announced the release date of Pushpa 2. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Pushpa 2 release date and it is finally here. Allu Arjun's Pushpa will meet you on Independence Day next year. Also Read - Pushpa 2 BTS: Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli shares an exclusive glimpse from the sets, seen yet?

As per reports, Allu Arjun wants Pushpa 2 to be known worldwide. It is said that the action sequences and the VFX in Pushpa 2 will be bigger than what we saw in Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR. The actor feels that Pushpa 2 can make the same impact as Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2. And hence, he has asked his team to 'Make it bigger than RRR'. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun wants his sequel to be bigger than SS Rajamouli's RRR?

Allu Arjun wins National Award for Pushpa

A couple of weeks ago, National Award winners were announced live. Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award for his acting chops in the Sukumar movie, Pushpa: The Rise. The actor also celebrated his National award win with the director. Allu Arjun was quite emotional and hugged his director while the rest of the team cheered on them. The 2021 movie has been a huge hit not just in the South but also in the Hindi and North belt. Allu Arjun's character of Pushpa Raj gained immense popularity online. Be it his walk or his dialogues or his chin movement, everything became a rage online. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun gives a tour of his home and sets; shares personal deets about his life [Watch]

Earlier, BollywoodLife its readers about the whopping amount for which the makers sold the distribution right overseas. The buzz is that Pushpa: The Rule has fetched a massive Rs 90 crore and has the potential to surpass Rs 100 crore as well.