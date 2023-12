Allu Arjun's upcoming new movie Pushpa 2 is among the most anticipated ones. After the stupendous success of the first part, fans are eagerly waiting to know more about Pushparaj and his business. A promo video was dropped by the makers on Allu Arjun's birthday and fans simply couldn't not hold back their excitement. But there's a long wait. Pushpa 2 will make it to the theatres only in the month of August next year. The filming is on and updates about the film are flowing in. A latest update about the movie suggests that the makers have brought a slight change to the script of Pushpa 2. This is all thanks to Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal. Also Read - Pushpa 2: After Animal success Rashmika Mandanna's role in Allu Arjun starrer to get meatier?

Pushpa 2 script undergoes changes?

Rumours are being heard that director Sukumar has brought a few tweaks to Pushpa 2: The Rule in order to tone down the violence in the film. It is after Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga received major backlash on social media for its intense violence scenes that the makers of Pushpa 2 decided to make the tweaks. It is being stated that the plot and trajectory of Pushpa 2 has witnessed some changes. However, there is no confirmation on this as yet. Nor the production house or star cast has commented on this as yet. Animal has become a major topic of discussion with debate over how violence and emotions are portrayed in the film. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap willing to work with Animal star Ranbir Kapoor after Bombay Velvet failure? 'Mere andar wo himmat...

Another report in 123Telugu.com is to be believed then director Sukumar is planning to add more scenes for Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2 after watching Animal. He seems to be very impressed with her performance in Animal and thus planning to make his role meatier. Once again, there is no confirmation on the same.

Pushpa 2 also stars Fahadh Faasil in pivotal role. He plays the role of SP Banwar Singh. It is the war between him and Pushparaj that will make up for the plot of Pushpa 2. There is immense hype around the film and fans are hoping that the movie will live upto its expectations.