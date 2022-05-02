Pushpa: The Rise starring and Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most successful films of 2021. The film was made in Telugu, but it was dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. The Hindi version of the movie also did very well at the box office, and it collected Rs. 108.26 crore. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the sequel to the film which is titled Pushpa: The Rule. There were reports that after the super success of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, the makers are planning a few changes in the script. However, the report has turned out to be fals. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection worldwide day 18: Yash starrer on track to beat RRR lifetime gross – check out difference remaining

While talking to Pinkvilla, producer Y Ravi Shankar denied the reports and said, "Nothing like that. What did KGF 2 do to affect our Pushpa 2? No changes, nothing. We have a high voltage script in hand already, why do we need to change the script? The high voltage script which he (Sukumar) has done from earlier, the same thing he is presenting in a very beautiful form. Recce (for locations) has been going on for one and a half months. We are shooting in the same forest where we shot for the first part."

Earlier, while talking to the portal, writer Srikanth Vissa had opened up about Pushpa 2's dialogues. He had said, "We try to bring such lines that reach the audience in every way. In Pushpa one it worked, in part 2, we are expecting it to be bigger and better. Definitely, you will see too many catchy lines in Pushpa 2."

Well, reportedly Pushpa 2 will start rolling in July this year. While the makers have not yet officially announced the release date of the film, there have been reports that it will hit the big screens in early 2023.