South superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently basking in the glory of his recent Best Actor win at the 69th National Film Awards, has added another feather to his illustrious cap. After creating history by becoming the first Telugu actor to win the Best Actor award at the National Film Awards, the actor has achieved yet another milestone becoming the only Telugu star to get a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai. The news was confirmed by the museum’s official X (formerly Twitter) page, where they shared a video of Allu speaking about being overwhelmed with the development. The video also shows some glimpses from the making of the Telugu star's statue. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun to Jawan actress Nayanthara: South Indian stars and their infamous controversies

Allu Arjun becomes first Telugu actor to get wax statue in Madame Tussauds

Allu Arjun was recently in Dubai to take a look at his own wax statue, which is set to be unveiled by the end of this year. The video was shared by Madame Tussauds Dubai’s official X account with a caption that revealed that Allu is the first Telugu actor in the 69 years-old history of the National Film Award to win the recognition. Calling him an icon of dance moves, the handle revealed that the actor will be coming face-to-face with his wax twin at Madame Tussauds Dubai later this year. Also Read - The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri calls Alia Bhatt a part of his family; cannot tolerate anything negative against her

National Award winner; the first Telugu Actor in 69 years to win this award and icon of dance moves, the one and only Allu Arjun is all set to come face to face with his wax twin at Madame Tussauds Dubai later this year. Stay tuned for an event like never before ?✨#alluarjun pic.twitter.com/ePHhfvWfru — Madame Tussauds Dubai (@Tussauds_Dubai) October 5, 2023

In a voice-over in the video, Allu expressed his feelings and called it a surreal experience. The actor recalled visiting the Madame Tussauds museum as a kid and said that he could never imagine getting a wax statue for himself at the museum. Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah reveals why he couldn't watch RRR and Pushpa, says ‘Can’t fathom what else they have to offer…’

Trending Now

Work front

Allu Arjun is currently busy with the shooting of the sequel to his National Award-winning film, Pushpa: The Rise. Title Pushpa: The Rule, the film is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film will be released on Independence Day weekend in 2024.

Allu will next star in Trivikram Srinivas’s AA 22. The actor also has an out-and-out action film in the pipeline which will be directed by Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.