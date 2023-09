Director Atlee is currently enjoying the dream run of his recently released film Jawan at the box office. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, the film has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office within a week of its release. Atlee and music composer Anirudh Ravichander have been receiving immense love and praise for Jawan. Recently, Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun took to his Twitter account (now X) to praise the team of Jawan on their film’s success, which led to a fun banter between him and Anirudh. Allu also dropped a massive hint of collaborating with Anirudh for his next project and left fans wondering whether it is for Atlee’s next film. Also Read - Jawan: Allu Arjun is impressed by Shah Rukh Khan garu's 'massiest avatar ever' charming the whole India; SRKians thank the Pushpa 2 star

Allu Arjun drops hint of collaborating with Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander

Allu Arjun took to his social media account on Thursday to congratulate the team of Jawan for the huge success of their film. The actor penned a long note and heaped praises on Shah rukh Khan, Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander for catering a massy entertainer to the audiences.

Taking to Twitter, Allu wrote, "Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of #JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster . Warm regards to the entire cast , technicians, crew & producers of #JAWAN."

Praising Shah Rukh Khan, the Pushpa 2 star wrote, “@iamsrk garu’s Massiest avatar ever , charming the whole of India & beyond with his swag . Truly happy for you sir , we prayed this for you.”

Allu went on to congratulate Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone for the film and wrote, “@VijaySethuOffl garu is so terrific in his role as always @deepikapadukone elegant , effortless & impactful star presence #Nayanthara shines brightest on a national scale.”

The actor also praised Atlee and Anirudh and added, “@anirudhofficial you are making everyone in the nation go on loop to your music . Biggg Biggg Congrats for @Atlee_dir garu for making us all proud , delivering thought-provoking commercial film & creating history at the Indian box office.”

Soon after Allu’s tweet, Anirudh replied to his wishes and wrote, “Thank you my bro.” To this, Allu replied, “Not just simple Thank you … I want great songs too.”

Allu Arjun to collaborate with Atlee for his next?

Reportedly, Jawan director Atlee is keen on collaborating with Allu Arjun for his next. The filmmaker and actor have been wanting to work with each other for some time now but were busy with other projects. Allu was reportedly keeping a keen eye on the box office of Jawan before finalising Atlee’s project.