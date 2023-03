20 years as a successful actor is no joke. It is an achievement to cherish. Today, South superstar marks 20 years of his entry into the industry. On the 28th of March, 2003 Allu Arjun's debut movie Gangotri made it to the theatres and since then he has been climbing the ladder of success with great speed. He has been a part of top films like Arya and Arya 2, Bunny, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and many more. The star received pan-India recognition with the massive success of Pushpa. Now, fans across the nation cannot wait for its sequel. On the occasion of his two decades in the industry, Allu Arjun penned an emotional note on social media thanking everyone who were a part of his journey. Also Read - Ahead of Pushpa 2, Shreyas Talpade shares a fun anecdote behind Allu Arjun's 'Jhukega Nahi' dialogue that became a rage

thanks his fans and well-wishers

In the note, he wrote that he is extremely blessed and happy for all the love that is being showered on him. He credited the audience and the admirers for his massive success. He extended Gratitude to all. Many of his fans reacted to the post and congratulated him on his achievement. A lot of people commented that he had a commendable journey so far and many more years are yet to come. Someone even called him a demi-God.

Check out Allu Arjun's post below:

Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love . I am grateful to all my people from the industry . I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans . Gratitude forever ?? — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 28, 2023

Check out fans' reaction below:

Congratulations Mr.Arjun.. i feel, your success is just bcz of your hardwork and commitment.. even after born with silver spoon. I really appreciate your attitude and decison making ability... Wish you great success going forward... — KMN Mohhanraw (@RaoKompalli) March 28, 2023

It's time to celebrate Our DEMI GOD @alluarjun 2 Decades of Inspirational Journey in Indian Cinema!!!?? The Man who made his PAN INDIA STAMP before the word PAN INDIA existed with Just 20 movies in his career? Here is the tag for the day:

? #20ICONICyearsOfAlluArjun ? — Allu Arjun (@allu9rjun) March 28, 2023

Next from Allu Arjun is the much-awaited Pushpa 2. Directed by , the film is titled Pushpa: The Rule and it will continue the story Pushparaj and his clash with Banwar Singh played by . It is expected that a teaser will release on Allu Arjun's birthday that falls next month.