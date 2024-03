Allu Arjun is head over heels in love with his beloved wife Sneha Reddy and this latest post of the Pushpa 2 star is proof. The Pushpa 2 is celebrating his 13th wedding anniversary today and he took to his Instagram stories and dropped an adorable picture with his wife Sneha Reddy and called her a cutie. Allu pens a heartfelt note that reads," Happy Anniversary Cutie. It's been 13 years now. I have flourished because of your company. I draw energy from your tranquillity. Too many more till the end time". Also Read - Pushpa 3: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film to come in 2025? Telugu superstar wants to wind up the Sukumar project fast

Allu Arjun's adorable wish for his beloved wife Sneha on their 13th wedding anniversary only shows the strong bond that he shares with her. Allu is one of the biggest superstars in the industry but along with that he is a family man and this is something very admirable.

Allu Arjun's love story with wife Sneha Reddy

Allu and Sneha are called the power couple in the South industry. The actor met Sneha at a mutual friend's wedding and this is when they both fell for each other. After dating for a few years they decided to get married. Today Allu and Sneha are parents of two adorable kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. Their companionship is every bit admirable and they are simply couple goals for their fans and followers.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his most awaited film Pushpa 2 along with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is shooting for the last schedule of the film and his fans cannot wait for him to enthrall on the big screen as Pushpa all over again. It was with Pushpa, Allu Arjun won his first National Award and became the first actor ion south to win the best actor award and it was one of the most precious moment for the star.