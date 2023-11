Popular South Indian actor Allu Arjun is currently filming the highly-anticipated sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is helmed by Sukumar and the first sequel became a blockbuster. Fans of Pushpa are eagerly waiting for the second sequel of the film and cannot wait for its release. The film became the most-watched film of 2021 and also received two National Awards for Best Acting and Best Music Direction. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun will astonish the audience says composer Devi Sri Prasad; shares exciting details

As per reports, Allu Arjun has refused remuneration or salary for Pushpa's sequel. Yes, you read that right! Well, he has refused remuneration or salary for Pushpa's sequel after Pushpa 2 releases.

Have a look at this tweet -

As per reliable sources, #AlluArjun hasn’t taken any remuneration for #Pushpa2. Instead, as per agreement, he will take home 33 percent from the final revenue. For eg; if the film makes 1000 cr (inclusive of OTT, satellite and theatrical collection), AA will get 33 percent ? — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) November 25, 2023

The digital streaming rights for Pushpa were acquired by Amazon Prime Video at Rs. 30 crores as per English Jagran reports. But, now it is stated that Pushpa 2 rights have been acquired by Netflix. According to the sources, Netflix has paid a larger sum, three times more than what Prime Video paid to get Pushpa 2 rights.

Talking about Pushpa 2, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and more will be seen in main roles. The film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Pushpa 2 will be released on Independence Day next year.

Allu Arjun will be seen reuniting with Trivikram Srinivas for a project tentatively titled AA22. As per reports, this will be a period action genre and will be based on Indian freedom struggle. Trisha Krishnan will be seen playing the lead female role in this film.