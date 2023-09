Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's 6-year-old daughter Arha is once again grabbing eyeballs, and this time the little one has left many impressed after her video of making an eco-friendly Ganpati went viral on the internet. Allu Arha is just 6 years old, and just look at how the little one made an eco-friendly Ganpati ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Arha is winning hearts and receiving all the accolades for this. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha earlier left the fans shell-shocked with her great screen presence in Shaakuntalam, where she played a younger Samantha in the film, and boy, she nailed it just like her father. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun hints at next film with Jawan duo Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander, leaves fans excited

Arha is one of the most popular star kids in the South Indian industry, and being Allu Arjun's daughter, the little one often gets unnecessary media attention as her star parents drop some pictures or videos of the little one in their original Instagram handle, which creates a sensation on the internet. Arha Allu is daddy Allu Arjun's apple of the eye, and their loveable and adorable pictures often leave the fans swooning. Allu Arjun's daughter, who made her cameo in Shaakuntalam, is predicted to choose Daddy's career path and become an actor one day. Well, for now, she is a star already.

Allu Arjun is a family man, and whenever the Pushpa 2 star is free and away from his chaotic work, he happily spends his time with his family, especially his kids. Allu and Arha are father and daughter goals for all their fans. Talking about Allu Arjun, he is right now busy preparing for his next blockbuster sequel, Pushpa 2, and fans are desperately waiting for Pushpa to shine on the screen once again. Pushpa 2 is slated to release next year in January, and the wait is going to be worth it.