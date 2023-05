Pushpa jukh gaya Biwi ke aage, say fans, as ’s marriage video with his beloved wife is going viral on the internet. In this video, you can see Allu getting married to his wife Sneha Reddy and how happily he bows down his head in front of her for one of the rituals, and this has made his fans fall in love with him even more. Allu Arjun became a rage in the Hindi film industry after the release of Pushpa, which was a massive hit, and now the south superstar is gearing up for the sequence of the film, and the glimpse of Pushpa 2 was mind-blowing and worth all the hype and blow. Also Read - AI reimagines Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more actors as old men; but netizens are unhappy; here's why

Allu Arjun has been in the industry for years, but this kind of stardom is something that he is witnessing for the first time ever, all thanks to the crossover between the South Indian and Hindi film industries. The fans are amazed by his action and are willing him to do more movies in the Hindi industry as well. And even Allu Arjun is aware of the stardom he holds in Bollywood, and hence he is in the process of signing new Hindi films.

There is a strong buzz that Allu Arjun has been approached by Jio Studios for the role of Immortal Ashwatthama, and he too is interested in doing the role as it is one of the strongest characters from the . Meanwhile, there is also a huge buzz that Allu Arjun will be making a cameo in and Nayanthara's Jawan.