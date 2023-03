Rashmika Mandanna is now among the biggest stars of the South film industry. She made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party and since then there has been no stopping her. She has been a part of many big films including Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The Telugu film turned Rashmika Mandanna into a national crush. She has also marked her debut in Bollywood with Goodbye which starred Amitabh Bachchan. Well, with stardom, comes negativity. Given the social media culture, we all live in, negativity is all around. Especially the stars. They are subjected to unnecessary trolling and negative comments all the time. How does Rashmika deal with all of it? Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2023: Complete winners list, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani's performances and more in store

Here's how Rashmika Mandanna deals with negativity

The Pushpa 2 actress was asked about the same and she had an apt answer. Rashmika held a RushHour on Twitter - a Question and Answer session with her fans. One of them asked how she deals with negative people and if she has any tips. To this, she replied that people should be showered with so much love that the negativity turns into love itself. Well, that's quite an answer. Also Read - Nayanthara in Jawan, Rashmika Mandanna with Animal and more South Indian actresses who will become box office queens with upcoming big releases

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's tweet below:

Show them so much love that their negativity turns into loveee itself…??❤️ https://t.co/RKzuYNuzXc — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 20, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna also shared an interesting anecdote from Varisu sets. She was asked to share a funny moment from Varisu set and replied that at times she used to fall asleep on sofa and Vamsi sir would take her pictures to show it to actor Vijay. They would then make fun of her. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna aware of being Shubman Gill's alleged crush? Actress' reaction to paps is priceless [Watch Video]

Check out her tweet below:

When I would pass out on the sofas in the set and Vamsi sir would take pictures and go and show it to vijay sir and they would make fun of me.. ? https://t.co/2LknCHSGuP — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 20, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna is now looking forward to the release of her film Animal along with . She also has Pushpa The Rule with . The first glimpse of the film is expected to release on April 8.