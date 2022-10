Given the massive success that Pushpa turned out to be not only at the box office, but also as a pop culture phenomenon, where everything from Allu Arjun's mannerisms and Rashmika Mandanna's dance steps were being replicated by everyone and their grandmothers, it comes as no surprise that the world can't wait for Pushpa 2, and has its eyes peeled for every teeny-weeny development or scoop about the eagerly anticipated sequel. Well, if you, too, are among the multitudes who anticipating Pushpa the Rule with bated breath, then today is your lucky day, as we've got a hot new report about Tamannaah Bhatia being roped in for the Sukumar directorial. Also Read - Pushpa fever refuses to fade away; New York Mayor apes iconic Allu Arjun gesture along with actor's costar Anasuya Bharadwaj [Watch Video]

Tamannaah Bhatia roped in for item number and role in Pushpa 2

As per a report in entertainment news website Tollywood.net, it seems that the makers of the Pushpa sequel are in talks with Tamannaah Bhatia for not only a sizzling item number, but also an extended role as the film's second lead. In fact, if said report is to be believed, then the actress may end up playing the second love interest to the film's hero, Allu Arjun. We all know that Rashmika Mandanna was the main heroine of the first part and will be returning for Pushpa 2, so, if this piece of news is indeed true, it'll be interesting to see how Rashmika and Tamannaah square off Allu Arjun's affection. Also Read - Pushpa 2: From Arjun Kapoor's casting to Srivalli's death; reports about Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer that made it to headlines

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Nora Fatehi not approached for Pushpa 2?

Another major reason for the immense popularity of Pushpa is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's insanely popular seductive item number, Oo Antava. So, naturally there was quite a bit of speculation that she'd be returning for the sequel in another item number. Then, there were reports of Nora Fatehi being roped in for said item number. Now, the latest name to crop up is that of Tamannaah Bhatia, and this time, it's for more than just an hot item song. The makers though are yet to confirm any of this. Also Read - Prabhas starrer Adipurush, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and more; here's why these biggies starring South Indian stars are the most awaited