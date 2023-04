Social media is dominated by on his birthday. The makers have created a frenzy with the spectacular Where Is Pushpa video which is going viral on all platforms. Allu Arjun aka Pushpa is shown as an escaped convict from the Tirupati Jail. He makes the forests his hideout. The whole police machinery is on the hunt for Pushpa who is badly wounded by gunshots. Everyone is worried on whether Pushpa (Allu Arjun) is alive or not. In the end of the video, the makers inform everyone that Pushpa is indeed alive and thriving. It is one of the best mass blockbuster entries for a hero ever. Also Read - Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun's Where Is Pushpa video creates unparalleled frenzy; fans say, 'Rs 10,000 crores loading' [Read Tweets]

TREATS FOR ALLU ARJUN AKA PUSHPA FANS

It looks like presents are pouring in for all Bunny fans. Now, they have shared a look of Pushpa. In a masculine version of Goddess Kali, we can see Allu Arjun sporting red vermillion, nose ring and a pistol in one hand. It is similar to what did for Laxmi Bomb. He is also seen with a garland of lemons. Devotees often offer garlands of lemons to Goddess Kali. It is said to bring in good tidings and nullify bad energies. We can see the garland on his neck along with a pendant of the Goddess. Also Read - Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun and his 'khatarnak' swag are back with a bang; check out the journey from rise to rule in this special treat video [WATCH]

PUSHPA 2 THE RULE: TWITTER IN AWE OF THE LOOK

Given how the use of religious iconography has become a very contentious issue, this is a very bold move. The makers have created a masculine version of the Goddess. We saw how filmmaker Leena Manimekalai was called out for showing Goddess Kali with the LGBTQ flag on her poster. Here people are showering praises on Allu Arjun. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Adipurush to Pushpa 2; A spectacular lineup of highly anticipated South Indian box office biggies [Watch Video]

This Poster ??? All the Best for #Pushpa2TheRule — TechGlare Deals (@Tech_glareOffl) April 7, 2023

No other top star could dare to release a transgender-like 1st look for a highly anticipated movie,but @alluarjun did it with style & confidence ?? The boldness of the #PushpaRaj 1st look sets a new standard for daring in the film industry.History in the making ?#PushpaTheRule — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) April 7, 2023

We Are Living In AlluArjun Era ?

Ni dedication ki Ni guts ki Annitiki Minchi ❤️

Ni Kasi ki salaam Anna ??

Nik Fanism chestunanduku Em high istunnav Anna ??#PushpaTheRule pic.twitter.com/An9UI78BRG — Allu Prashanth ? (@Alluprashanth9) April 7, 2023

ALLU ARJUN NEXT WITH SANDEEP REDDY VANGA

Pushpa star Allu Arjun is also doing a movie with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is supposed to be an actioner with some supernatural elements. It seems it will relate to the Goddess Bhadrakali. Pushpa 2 stars Rashmika Mandanna, and is directed by .