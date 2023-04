Pushpa 2 The Rule is the film everyone is waiting for. On 's birthday, the makers have released a special Where Is Pushpa video to build hype for the film. The video is by far one of the best introductions made for a massy film hero in recent times. Pushpa 2 The Rule is currently under production. The shoot for the movie started in October 2022. It seems shoot is happening at many locations across Hyderabad. A part of the shoot has happened at Allu Arjun's own studio which has been opened in Narsingi. This is why people are going crazy over the Where Is Pushpa video. Also Read - Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun and his 'khatarnak' swag are back with a bang; check out the journey from rise to rule in this special treat video [WATCH]

CHECK OUT THE WHERE IS PUSHPA VIDEO

The video is about how Pushpa has escaped from the jail in Tirupati. It seems his body is full of gunshots. The search for him is happening in the jungles around Tirupati. All the followers of Pushpa are rooting for him. Everyone thinks that he is dead. The villagers speak about how Pushpa has helped people throughout his life. Media speculates that he has fled the country. Finally, people get a glimpse of Pushpa in the most epic manner. Any fan of a mass movie will hoot at this fabulous introduction scene. All kudos to for the same. Also Read - Did Vijay Deverakonda just confirm the rumoured breakup with Rashmika Mandanna?



ALLU ARJUN FANS FEEL GOOSEBUMPS FROM SPECIAL VIDEO

There is no doubt that this special video is of excellent quality. People are praising the visuals, colour grading and BGM a lot. Fans predicted that this will cross Rs 10,000 crores worldwide. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Most stunning looks of Pushpa 2 actress will have you glued to your screens [Watch Video]

My Genuine Inorganic biochemical prediction #SVPMania #SVP - 30cr gross #NTR30 - 29.9669 gross #PushpaTheRule - 10000 cr gross #RC15 - 15000 cr gross, 10000 centres, 150 days#SALAAR - 31cr gross

i will bet on this with 25ps. — NTRᴮᴸᴼᴼᴰ ᴮᴬᵀᴴ Vasthunna (@NTR30_WillRule) May 5, 2022

The second part of Pushpa has Rashmika Mandanna, , Sunil and Dhananjay. The makers are targeting a release towards the end of 2023. Pushpa as a huge hit in the North belt. Allu Arjun has a definite fan base in North and Central India especially in smaller cities.