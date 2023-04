The wait is over. Finally, here's the first glimpse of Pushpa 2: The Rule. With bated breath, we all were waiting to get to know some updates about the Allu Arjun starrer. The first movie - Pushpa: The Rise got everyone intrigued. The story showcased the rise of Pushparaj who rose to power by smuggling red sandalwood. The story came to an end with him calling for a panga with DSP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat played by Fahadh Faasil. The film was filled with high-octane drama and raw action scenes that wowed everyone. Now, it is time to relive all as the trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule is out now. Also Read - Shakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills the beans; Allu Arjun and Allu Arha's big revelation [Watch Video]

Pushpa 2 trailer is out now

On 's birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2 shared the first trailer of the film. It starts with a news broadcast that says that Pushpa has run away from Tirupati Jail. He is injured as police fire at him. However, he still managed to escape. It leads to a chaos-like situation as nobody knows where is Pushpa. In his hometown, people and his followers start protesting. A lot of his followers state that Pushpa used the money to only help those in need. He helped a woman to get her son operated, financed someone's wedding, feeds the poor and more. Many believe that he is dead as he took 8 bullets. Many feel that he has flown off to a foreign country. But, how can that happen? A month later, footage from the jungles appears. The camera installed to capture Tigers in the jungle, captures a man walking past one Tiger. He is none other than Pushpa. He gives a look to the camera and he looks as fierce as a tiger. Allu Arjun, his Pushpa and their swag are back to entertain all. Also Read - Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals that Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is independent-minded and is going to be a 'massive connect' for audiences

Check out Pushpa 2 Trailer below:

Well, Rashmika Mandanna who essays the role of Srivalli and who plays the DSP are missing from the trailer. But it is Allu Arjun's birthday and fans are over the moon to get a glimpse of him in Pushpa 2 trailer. Are you impressed? We definitely are! Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Most stunning looks of Pushpa 2 actress will have you glued to your screens [Watch Video]

The film is directed by and produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili. The release date of the film has not been revealed as yet. But it is expected that Pushpa 2 will hit the theatres only next years. The trailer has just made fans' wait for the film pretty difficult.