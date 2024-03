Who isn't excited for Pushpa 2? The first instalment of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa - The Rise released in 2021. Since then the fans are desperately waiting for Pushpa 2: The Rule. In the first part, we saw Pushpa played by Allu Arjun calling for a war with SP Bhanwar Singh played by Fahadh Faasil. In the second instalment, fans are looking forward to see the massive clash between the two. There is a lot of anticipation around the film and all the updates are only adding to it. A latest report suggests that a top Bollywood star is going to have a cameo in Pushpa 2. We are taking about Sanjay Dutt. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun pens down a heartfelt note for wife Sneha on their 13th anniversary; credits her for all his success

As per a report in Siasat.com, Sanjay Dutt is going to play a key role in Pushpa 2. His character has been described has 'influential' and his character will add an extra layer to the storyline. Earlier, there were reports stating that director Sukumar plans to rope in a Bollywood star for the film. However, there is still no confirmation whether Sanjay Dutt is a part of Pushpa 2 or not. Pushpa 2 is slated to release on August 15, 2024. Also Read - Pushpa 3: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film to come in 2025? Telugu superstar wants to wind up the Sukumar project fast

Sanjay Dutt's stint in South film industry

Sanjay Dutt has now become a popular name even down South. The actor played the villain in KGF 2 and left fans thoroughly impressed with his powerful performance. He was the Viking style villain and he managed to get into the skin of the character quite well. He also played a key role in Tamil film Leo that starred Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. If one looks at his filmography, Sanjay Dutt has massive South film projects in his kitty. He has a Telugu film named Double iSmart in which he is going to play the character of the Big Bull. He also has a Kannada film titled KD - The Devil in his kitty. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to work together again? Pushpa 2 actress BREAKS SILENCE

In Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle along with Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and many more. Last he was seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in a cameo as STF Officer Madhavan Naik.