Post the stupendous success of Pushpa: The Rise, fans are desperately waiting for the next instalment of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. Pushpa: The Rule is one of the highly anticipated films. Every detail about the film gets their fans excited. Well, here's an interesting update! There is a new addition to the cast of the film. Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan's co-star has been roped in for the film. We are talking about Sajjad Delafrooz.

If the reports are to be believed, Sajjad Delafrooz has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Pushpa 2. He is slowly climbing the ladder of success and if the reports are true, it is a massive jump for him to be a part of Pushpa 2. Sajjad Delafrooz has been a part of a few big films. He shared the screen space with in . He has also been a part of Special Ops. The recent film Sajjad Delafrooz has been a part of is Freddy. He plays a pivotal role in starrer that has made its way to Disney+Hotstar. The official announcement is yet to come.

Pushpa: The Rule also stars in the role of an antagonist. The story of the first part ended with Allu Arjun's character Pushpa calling for a war with Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shikhawat. The story will continue from there on.

Talking about the release date of the film, Pushpa 2 is eyeing 2024 for its release. As reported by Pinkvilla, the wait for Pushpa 2 will be longer than expected.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are in the news as Pushpa: The Rise has received a thunderous response in Russia. Videos of Russian fans dancing to the songs have gone viral.