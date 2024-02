Pushpa was one of the most successful films in the post-pandemic era. The movie that had Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles was the perfect mass blockbuster. Allu Arjun, the hunk represented the Telugu film industry at Berlinale this year. Pushpa 2 is going to come in 2024 on the occasion of Independence Day. The movie is supposed to be having the same budget as RRR. Shoot for the film is happening in South India in the forested regions. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Fahadh Faasil's BIG revelation about the franchise will make his and Allu Arjun's fans excited [Read Deets]

Allu Arjun on doing Pushpa 3

Fans were always eager to know if there would be a Pushpa 3. He was quoted as saying, "You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the line up." This means the universe of Pushpa will get bigger and bigger. Pushpa: The Rise released in 2021. The movie is directed by Sukumar. The film was a blockbuster success at the box office. Allu Arjun took a break in between for his health issues but now he has resumed the shoot.

Pushpa was about a coolie who would smuggle red sandalwood in the forests of Andhra Pradesh. The film was about how he establishes his reign by overthrowing a smuggling lord. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the role of Srivalli his wife in the movie. Fahadh Faasil is in the role of police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The second film is about the face-off of Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh.

The first look of Allu Arjun in a saree with his face painted in red and blue got the attention of everyone. He spoke about Pushpa 3 and Indian films in a special interview with BBC.