Allu Arjun, who is one of the biggest superstars of the Telugu film industry made waves pan-India with Pushpa. Now, fans are waiting for Pushpa 2/Pushpa: The Rule. The movie is going to come in theatres on August 15, 2024. It looks like Allu Arjun and Sukumar want to cash in on the Pushpa craze as soon as possible. As per a report in Telugu 360, the makers are planning to release Pushpa 3 in the theatres in 2025. They do not wish to delay the third film. Allu Arjun has decided to put all his focus on those films this year, along with Sukumar. Also Read - Pushpa 3: Allu Arjun confirms part three at Berlinale; team has exciting line-up in mind

Makers shooting Pushpa 2 and Pushpa 3 simultaneously

Allu Arjun and Sukumar have finished a long schedule for the film. It seems they have filmed content for both Pushpa: The Rule and Pushpa 3. They are also doing post-production on Pushpa 2. The two hope to release the two films without much gap in between. Pushpa had made Rs 365 crores in 2021. The film came after the lockdown and was one of the biggest successes for the Indian film industry. It had clashed with Ranveer Singh's '83 at the box office and emerged trumps. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Fahadh Faasil's BIG revelation about the franchise will make his and Allu Arjun's fans excited [Read Deets]

Pushpa is one of the big pan-India franchise films. Allu Arjun has been shooting in the jungles of Andhra Pradesh. We will see that the character of Fahadh Faasil is back with a vengeance in the life of Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli will also be a more nuanced one in this film.