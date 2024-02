Pushpa 3: As ardent fans of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were getting impatient for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, they now have another reason to celebrate. According to recent reports, the super hit film might also have a third part. Speculations are rife that after Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule, the makers have decided to have a third installment. In fact, according to gossip mongers, the makers of the Pushpa franchise will reveal a major hint about Pushpa 3 in the climax of Pushpa: The Rule. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and more South Indian actors and their beautiful real life partners

Pushpa 3: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film to have a third part?

As per recent reports, the makers have already decided on a title for the third installment. The third part would be titled Pushpa: The Roar. It is also speculated that the third part will be the final installment, thus concluding the Pushpa franchise. It is stated that Pushpa 2 climax will be open-ended, leaving room for Pushpa 3.

Since the news of the third part has been announced, while the majority of fans are excited about Pushpa 3, a few also think that Allu Arjun is overdoing it in the Pushpa franchise. Some fans believe that Allu should have waited to see the response to Pushpa 2 before directly planning Pushpa 3. They think that Allu Arjun might be overexposing himself by playing the character of Pushpa back-to-back. Neither the makers nor the actors have released any statement confirming the possibility of Pushpa 3.

Whether Pushpa 3 is happening or not, fans believe that once the box office report of Pushpa 2 is out, only then the makers can be sure of bringing in the third part. Talking about the first part, Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 was released in 2021. The film received mixed responses from film critics; however, it was a huge success at the box office, grossing around 373 crores.

Allu Arjun was highly praised for his performance, while Rashmika Mandanna garnered worldwide recognition for portraying the character of Srivalli. The film also won prestigious national awards. Allu Arjun was awarded the Best Actor award, while Devi Sri Prasad was awarded for the music direction.