Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 which stars in the titular role. The movie is all set to release on 17th December 2021. While it is shot in Telugu, the makers have decided to dub and release it in various languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The directorial is Rashmika's first film with Allu Arjun and the actress wishes to work with him in 100 more films. Recently, during an interview, the actress revealed what the Telugu star told her on the first day of the shoot, and she said that it made her confident to give her best in the movie.

While talking to Indian Express about her experience of working with Allu Arjun, Rashmika said, "I am confident that the lead pair chemistry will work out quite well on screen. I enjoyed working with Allu Arjun. His work ethic and he as a co-star are the best. I am looking forward to doing 100 more films with him."

During the promotions of Geetha Govindam, Rashmika had stated that she would love to work with Allu Arjun, and finally, her dream came true. The actress told the daily, "I am proud of myself that I have become a better actor and also a better person by experience. Allu Arjun was the chief guest for Geetha Govindam's audio launch event. At that period, I felt 'Do I ever feel like I can work with Allu Arjun!' Now I am part of his film and promoting it. So, it's a massive growth which I am aware of. It's a dream-come-true moment for me. It has become possible only because of the teams that I have worked with so far and the encouragement from the audience and well-wishers."

“I was nervous during the first-day shoot of Pushpa, and what Allu Arjun told me was, ‘Don’t doubt the intelligence of the people you are working with. Because if it wasn’t for your talent, if it wasn’t for your hard work, you wouldn’t have been here today and you wouldn’t have been part of our film’. That changed the whole perspective and made me confident to give my best for the film,” she added.

Apart from Pushpa, Rashmika will be seen in movies like Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, Mission Majnu, and Good Bye. Mission Majnu, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, will mark the actress’ Bollywood debut.