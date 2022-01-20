Pushpa actress Anasuya Bharadwaj slams a troll in the sassiest manner

Pushpa is the new buzzword in town. The movie has captured the minds of audiences across India. People who have watched it will know Dakshayani. Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj plays a very interesting role in the movie. The 38-year-old TV anchor cum actress is known to leave an impact even with her small cameo roles. Well, Anasuya Bharadwaj is known to be a queen of sass. The lady took to Instagram to shut down a troll who tried to age-shame her in a subtle manner. A person asked her on her Insta chat if he or she should call her aaka or aana. Not one to take things lying down, Anasuya Bharadwaj wrote, "None. You don't know me too well to call either.. calling these names will only make one doubt your upbringing as it is considered age-shaming (sic)." Also Read - Pushpa: Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani shows off moves on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava; netizens are loving it

However, some people were quick to tell her that she might be judging people too soon. They told her that she should not accepting compliments if she is so touchy about things. Anasuya Bharadwaj said that maybe they were right but what mattered was the idea. She replied, "May be.. but the intention here matters.. and I am sure you very well know what I meant..PS: I have 2 sisters who are very possessive about who can call me akka and who can't."

She also wrote that a person had a choice in receiving a compliment. Anasuya Bharadwaj stated, "Also.. compliments teeskovala odda anedi okari ishtam kada.. oka naava samudram meeda eedagaladu.. adey samudraanni tana lopaliki allow cheste ne adi munigipotundi.. so jana samudram.. vaalla nunchi edi enta kavalo/teeskovalo naku telusu (Also.. receiving a compliment is completely one's own discretion.. a boat can sail on the ocean but can drown if it tries to carry the waters in it. Likewise, I know how much water I can take and handle from this ocean of love from the public) (sic)."