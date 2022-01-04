Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of Pushpa: The Rise starring in the lead. The actress is enjoying all the love she has been getting as Srivalli in Pushpa. Rashmika recently shared a picture on her social media from one of her photoshoots. She revealed that she is trying out different postures. Rashmika Mandanna, who is a fitness freak flaunted her toned physique in the picture. She dropped a sassy caption on the post which read, "Trying different kinds of poses...is it working?" Rashmika is seen in a co-ord set while holding her blazer styled jacket behind her back from the top of her head. Check out the picture here: Also Read - From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna â€“ 10 South heroines who are all set to rule Bollywood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Fans of the actress showered Rashmika with all their love. Some even took a jibe at her posture calling it a 'coat drying posture'. Talking about her character Srivalli in 's Pushpa: The Rise, the National Crush Rashmika Mandanna took her prep for the same quite seriously. The A source revealed, "For the character of Srivalli, Rashmika picked up multiple mannerisms and expressions to get into its skin. She did her own research to fit into the rural backdrop of the film. Once when she was in Tirupati, she took a detour from there and went on to explore the rural side of the city," reports TOI.

The source further added, "Rashmika even spoke to the residents there, to get an insight into their lifestyle and understand their body language." On her professional front, Rashmika Mandanna has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress will be stepping into Bollywood with Mission Majnu. She also has completed her second Bollywood project which is Goodbye with , to name a few. She also has Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, a Telugu film starring Sharwanand, Urvashi, , Khushboo to name a few.