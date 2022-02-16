Rashmika Mandanna has starred in many hit South films, but she became a household name all over the country after the super success of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. Apart from her films, the actress has been in the news for her alleged relationship with her Geetha Govindam co-star . While both the actors have maintained that they are just good friends, there have been reports that they are in a relationship. Meanwhile, recently, while talking to India Today, Rashmika opened up about love and marriage. Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun beats Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and others to become the most popular male Telugu Film star; check full list

The actress said, "For me, love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it's both ways, not just one."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Further talking about marriage, the actress stated, "I don't know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven't given it a thought. But, having said that, you should be with someone who makes you comfortable."

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in movies like Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu (Telugu), Mission Majnu (Hindi), Goodbye (Hindi), and Pushpa: The Rule. Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, which also stars Sharwanand, is slated to release on 25th February 2022. Mission Majnu, which will mark Rashmika’s Bollywood debut, will hit the big screens on 13th May 2022. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

While Goodbye will release this year, the release date is not yet announced. Rashmika got an opportunity to work with Megastar in it. Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited pan-India films and reportedly, the movie will release in December this year.