Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. The actress made her acting debut with the Kannada movie Kirik Party. Later, she featured in many hit films like Geetha Govindam (Telugu), Dear Comrade (Telugu), Sarileru Neekevvaru (Telugu), and more. Rashmika's amazing look has grabbed the attention of the people, and she is called the National Crush. BollywoodLife recently interacted with the actress and spoke to her about being titled the National Crush.

When we asked her if she feels pressure about her public appearances as she is called the National Crush, Rashmika said, "No! I am a mannequin to my team. It takes a village for an actor to look a certain way and all the credit of how I look goes to my team. There are a lot of exercises that happen behind to make a celebrity look a certain way that they do."

"For me being titled the National Crush is something which just happened and it's not something to pressurise yourself over. I take it like an appreciation that I have got from the people for all the hard work I have done until now. If it lasts (title of National Crush) I am grateful, and if it doesn't last I will be happy that I had it when I did. I think it's just the love that people are showing and I am supremely grateful," the actress added.

Rashmika will be making her Bollywood debut this year with Mission Majnu which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The film is slated to release on 13th May 2022.

Apart from Mission Majnu, Rashmika will be seen in Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, Pushpa: The Rule, and GoodBye. While talking to us the actress had revealed that she will start shooting for Pushpa: The Rule soon.