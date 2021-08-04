Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna REVEALS why her parents are worried about her choc-a-bloc shoot schedule

Rashmika Mandanna will soon make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has moved into her recently-purchased apartment in Mumbai and had been travelling across cities for her shoot schedules. She will also be seen in the Hindi film Goodbye starring and also has the Telugu film Pushpa lined up alongside for the first time. However, her parents were not happy with her working during the COVID-19 crisis since they always have to take off their masks. Also Read - Pushpa Part 1: Allu Arjun announces the NEW release date of his action thriller; deets here

"They were seeing what’s happening and knew that I’m an actor who has to remove her mask on set while shooting. But they can’t really say anything... it’s work. I don’t allow anyone to come between me and my work. My parents know I won’t listen if they say it’s not safe and I shouldn’t shoot. I’d be like, ‘But everyone else is’. There’s so much money being put in, I need to finish my work,” Rashmika told TOI in an interview. Also Read - Trending South news today: Allu Arjun's action scene from Pushpa leaked, Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR to clash with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda and more

Rashmika assured that the sets are safe to shoot since they follow the COVID-19 guidelines and get tested regularly. She also said that she has no apprehensions hopping different cities for shoots or shift homes. Also Read - From Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Rajinikanth's Annaatthe: South Indian biggies that have resumed shooting full throttle

“I’m just this person who goes from work to home, and vice versa. Sometimes, maybe I have some close friends with whom I go out and have dinner when I have the time. My life is pretty simple. My day is made when I go to work, and I try to fit in a workout in the middle. I’m really sorted that way,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rashmika recently kickstarted the shoot of her upcoming Telugu film Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu which also stars Sharwanand in the lead. The film is said to be a family entertainer. Popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang handles the camera while veteran Sreekar Prasad is the editor. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri.