Rashmika Mandanna has become a very popular face all over India thanks to the super success of the Pushpa: The Rise. She was the Srivalli to Pushpa Raj played by in the film. The actress received a lot of appreciation and has now become one of the most famous actresses of the South Film industry. Well, she also keeps in the news because of her love life. Reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna is dating Liger star . On a few occassions, they have been spotted together and whispers are being heard that they are in love. Latest scoop on the two is that they are planning to get hitched soon.

Latest rumours suggest that Pushpa star and Liger actor are planning to tie the knot soon. May be by the end of this year. They are planning to take their relationship to the next level and be Mr and Mrs. Well, these are just rumours and there is no confirmation as such. Currently, both the stars appear to be pretty busy with their professional commitments.

Meanwhile, the actress had recently shared her thoughts on marriage. To IndiaToday, she had stated that she is too young to settle in matrimony. She was quoted saying, "I don't know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven't given it a thought. But having said that, you should be someone who makes you comfortable." Earlier, Viay had spoken about his idea of marriage and stated that he needs to grow up and sober down for that to happen. To the same portal, he was quoted saying, "There will be a time I will do that. But, I need more mental maturity to do that. I need to grow up and sober down."