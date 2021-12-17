Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her 'too short' dress, 'pant pehen na bhool gayi kya?'

Wonder till when women will be trolled or slammed for making the choice in their lives. Rashmika Mandanna is right now trolled on social media for wearing the choice of her clothes. The Pushpa star was papped at the airport wearing a pink colour T-shirt dress and she was instantly trolled by the netizens. The actress who is called the National crush was brutally trolled on social media. There are users who have commented asking if she forgets to wear her pants. One of the users even said why is called a national crush, overacting karti rehti hai. Also Read - Pushpa: From Allu Arjun to Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil — The staggering fee of the star cast will make your jaws drop

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next in Pushpa starring Allu Arjuna nd . The actress n one of interviews said that she has immsleny worked hard to fit in this character and needs only love from the audiences.

While her co star Allu Arjun is damn impressed with her. At the press event of Pushpa, Allu was all praises for Rashmika, " She is already on top of her game but with the potential she has, I feel like she can do much much more. In the coming years, with the right films and right directors, I believe that her potential is far far more. She is a wonderful artist. I wish you all the best Rashmika."

He even revealed that he has a nickname for her too, " The national crush. I call her by the pet-name Crushmika. We work with a lot of people but out of those, there are only a few people that we love. Rashmika is a co-star I absolutely love. She’s very sweet, very simple, very down to earth, very beautiful, very intelligent, and above all a very very talented girl."

Rashmika is indeed here to stay.